Two teen boys were arrested following an attempted carjacking and assault of a top official from the Department of Government Efficiency, reigniting former President Donald Trump’s push for federal control of the nation’s capital.

Edward Coristine, known by his nickname "Big Balls," was one of the most prominent figures in former President Donald Trump’s DOGE, a group charged with cutting federal bureaucracy.

Coristine was assaulted around 3 a.m. Sunday in Logan Circle by a group of teens attempting to carjack him and a woman described by police as his significant other, authorities said.

D.C. Police said a group of teens approached the couple, made a comment about taking it, and were confronted after Coristine pushed the woman into the vehicle for safety. Several of the teens attacked him before nearby officers stepped in, prompting the group to flee.

'Totally out of control': Trump warns DC after Edward Coristine attack. Here's what he said. (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)

In a social media post and White House remarks Tuesday, the president threatened a federal takeover of the District. Here's what he wrote:

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local "youths" and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these "minors" as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's post included a photo of the aftermath of the brutal assault.

Police say two Maryland 15-year-olds were arrested and face charges of unarmed carjacking.

