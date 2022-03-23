Washington Commanders flagship radio station to end game broadcasts

The Washington Commanders are losing game broadcasts on their flagship radio station.

Audacy, the company that owns radio stations Team 980 and 106.7 The Fan in D.C., announced Wednesday morning it will no longer broadcast Washington Commanders games starting with the upcoming season.

The announcement was made by Team 980's morning programming host Kevin Sheehan.

"The organization and the company disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and it is also very important for us as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis," said Sheehan.

Sheehan says the station will instead debut a new coverage format for Washington Commanders games. It will feature at least four hours of pregame coverage, a new in-game talk show focused on analysis and fan reaction, and postgame coverage.

The decision from Audacy to drop Commanders' game broadcasts comes amid an NFL's investigation into allegations that owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago, and just days after Anheuser-Busch decided to terminate its partnership with the team.

Last year, iNova Health discontinued its partnership as the official sports medicine provider of the Commanders, and a local medical bill company, Medliminal, also cut ties.