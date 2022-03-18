Anheuser-Busch terminates partnership with the Washington Commanders

Anheuser-Busch is terminating its partnership with the Washington Commanders.

According to ‘The Washington Post,' the official beer sponsor of the NFL said it decided not to renew its sponsorship of the Commanders "at this time."

The brewing company said it will stay "fully committed" to Washington football fans and will continue to work with its 26 other NFL franchises.

The Commanders issued a statement to FOX 5 regarding the matter.

We’re exploring options in the alcohol category and looking for a strategic partner that will join us in the next era of Washington Football, as we play our first season as the Washington Commanders and prepare to develop a new venue," a spokesperson for The Commanders said. The team believes there is tremendous upside in the alcohol sponsorship category for the Commanders.

FOX 5 has reached out to Anheuser-Busch and will update this story with new details.

The decision by Anheuser-Busch to distance itself from the Commanders arrives one month after the NFL hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago.

iNova Health discontinued its partnership as the official sports medicine provider of the Commanders in April 2021 A local medical bill company, Medliminal, cut ties with the team as well.