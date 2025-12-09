Expand / Collapse search

School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Tuesday, December 9

By
Updated  December 9, 2025 5:46am EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - A winter storm that impacted areas to the south of the Washington, D.C. region on Monday has prompted some school systems to close and delay opening times on Tuesday.

Here are the latest snow closings and delays for Tuesday, December 9.

Full list of school closings and delays

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service. 

