Washington Commanders could call Northern Virginia home

The water cooler conversation in Prince William County is all about the Washington Commanders possible new stomping grounds.

It’s too soon to tell if the Commanders football team will call the county home in the future.

The county says it’s focused on what residents want.



FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports from the Potomac Shores development, near the Potomac River, where some say the Washington Commanders could call home.

It’s just one possibility in the county — another reportedly includes some land in nearby Woodbridge.

Prince William County lawmakers are tight-lipped about the possibility.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the county’s economic development department. They tell us they’re looking forward to and focused on residents’ reactions to the possibility of the Commanders calling Prince William County home but say, "we haven’t been chosen yet."

That’s not stopping residents from weighing in especially long-time Prince William County residents who say there are pros and cons to the NFL team planting its roots in Prince William County.

For starters, supporters say a new stadium would bring plenty of jobs but could also mean more traffic.

Unlike some lawmakers in Loudoun County who do not want a Commanders stadium in their backyard, Prince William County supervisor Andrea Bailey – first quoted in InsideNova – tells FOX 5, this is a prime destination with a strong economic base.

Potomac Shores is in her district and a VRE station is already in the works for the development.