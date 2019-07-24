DC sets new daily record for coronavirus cases
The pandemic has reached new heights in the nation's capital.
Capitol police officer dead by suicide after responding to Capitol riot
A 15-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police has taken his life after responding to Wednesday's deadly riot in the halls of Congress.
DC officials securing Capitol before Inauguration Day
DC officials are looking at additional security measures leading up to Inauguration Day in the wake of the mayhem that erupted on Capitol Hill last week.
FBI still searching for suspects in the wake of Capitol chaos
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working to track down protesters who stormed the United States Capitol last week.
#DontRentDC trends as District residents brace for another insurrection
District residents are urging short-term rental hosts to keep their properties vacant following news of another right-wing riot in the works.
DC Police Chief Robert Contee discusses Capitol crisis
DC attorney general reacts to Capitol chaos
DC Attorney General Karl Racine took federal authorities to task on Thursday morning over their handling of the chaos that enveloped the US Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.
DC Police Chief Peter Newsham speaks on recent assaults on officers in the District, nationwide
Police nationwide and here at home are becoming targets for criminals and violent assaults. From an officer in New York City being doused with water to police in Southeast having fireworks aimed in their direction — the District's top cop admits policing is not what it once was.
Muller, Trump differ on whether Mueller sought job
Job interview or consultation?