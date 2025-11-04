Virginia Elections 2025: Polls close, results coming in across the Commonwealth

Virginia election: LIVE results here

7:00 p.m. | Polls close

Polls are closing across the Commonwealth and results will soon be rolling in.

Election officials stress that despite a high volume of early voting and mail-in ballots, it will still take time to count the ballots.

Those who were in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

Keep up with the LIVE election results here.

6:30 p.m. | What time do polls close in Virginia tonight?

Virginia voters still have 30 minutes to cast their ballots.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and officials are reminding residents that as long as you’re in line, you will be allowed to vote.

An election official in Fairfax County who spoke with FOX 5 says that even though over 1.4 million people in Virginia have already voted early and by mail, some results may take some time to come in.

6 p.m. | Polls soon to close in historic election

In Virginia, history will be made tonight. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and for the first time, the Commonwealth will elect a woman as governor, no matter who wins.

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has been making her closing arguments across our region in the past few days.

The Spanberger campaign has been, and continues to be, confident in the outcome of the election. But they also say they are taking nothing for granted, and the last thing they want is any of their voters to think that her double-digit lead in many of the polls means that voters should stay at home.

Leading up to Tuesday, Spanberger has been actively campaigning across Virginia on an 11-day, 40-stop bus tour. Her campaign has focused on economic issues, workforce development, business investment, and trade opportunities.

She’s also been highlighting her experience as a former law enforcement investigator and CIA officer.

In 2018, she flipped a Republican congressional seat in Virginia’s 7th district, and on Capitol Hill, staked a reputation as a centrist Democrat on national security issues, but remained in line with most Democratic social policy issues.

When it comes to the polls, Spanberger is ending this race in the same position where she’s been all along — ahead.

Tuesday morning’s Real Clear Politics’ average of polls has her with a 10-point lead.

Spanberger will rally with supporters tonight in Richmond.

5 p.m. | Dead heat for Attorney General's race

One race in the Commonwealth that tightened in the weeks leading up to Election Day is the fight for attorney general.

Republican incumbent Jason Miyares was behind in the polls over the summer, but took a slight lead after Jay Jones' texting scandal , in which he appeared to joke about shooting Republican Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert.

This race is the one to keep an eye on tonight. While Abigail Spanberger has a double-digit lead over her Republican opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears, Miyares and Jones are neck-and-neck with Miyares taking a slight lead in the Wason Center's most recent poll .

Meanwhile, Jones is up two in Emerson College's poll from two days ago — still within the margin of error 1 so, basically, it's a dead heat.

"In the race for Attorney General, 49% support Democrat Jay Jones and 47% incumbent Republican Jason Miyares; 4% are undecided. Including which candidate undecided voters lean toward, Jones’ overall support increases to 51% and Miyares to 49%," a summary of the Emerson College poll reads.

Miyares attempted to make this race about Jones's texting scandal, while Jones pushed a narrative concerning President Donald Trump, pinning Miyares as a Trump ally focused more on national politics than what's best for Virginians.

4 p.m. | Polls close in 3 hours

There are just three more hours to go before the polls close in Virginia and ballots start to be counted.

Election officials are reminding voters that as long as they are in line by 7 p.m., they will be able to cast their ballot.

1 p.m. | Follow 2025 Virginia election results

Follow election results throughout the night on FOX 5 Local: How to watch LIVE 2025 Virginia election results

12 p.m. | Free rides for Virginia voters on Election Day

A Virginia transit agency is giving voters free rides to help them get to the polls on Election Day.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) buses, light rail, ferry, Paratransit and OnDemand rideshare will be free throughout the day on Tuesday.

"With free access to HRT’s comprehensive transit solutions throughout Hampton Roads, we are once again doing our part to facilitate mobility on Election Day," said William E. Harrell, President and CEO in a statement.

More information online.

8 a.m. | When will election results be available?

With Virginia voters heading to the polls to decide key statewide races Tuesday, election officials say unofficial results could come soon after polls close — but tight races may take until tomorrow to call.

READ MORE: Virginia 2025 Election Day: When will election results be available?

6 a.m. | Polls open

Polls are open across Virginia as voters cast ballots in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates seats, and local offices statewide.

Virginia Elections 2025: How to vote on Nov. 4

Virginia’s race for governor is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and congresswoman, are competing to become the first woman elected governor of the commonwealth.

Earle-Sears would also make history as the first Black woman elected governor in any U.S. state.

Virginia 2025 Election Day: Who's on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

A full guide to how to vote in the November 4 Virginia elections can be found online.

