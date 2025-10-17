Jay Jones’ texts dominate Virginia AG debate

Controversial text messages from Democratic candidate Jay Jones took center stage Thursday night in the first, and possibly only, debate of Virginia’s attorney general race.

Virginia Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares is seeking reelection, facing a challenge from Jones, a former state delegate.

Leaked texts

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says that while policy issues were discussed, the focus repeatedly returned to leaked 2022 messages in which Jones appeared to endorse political violence.

Jones attempted to shift the conversation, accusing Miyares of being a "yes man" for President Donald Trump and failing to take legal action on issues like budget cuts that he says hurt Virginians.

Candidates clash

Early voting is already underway, with attention on high-profile contests like attorney general and governor as voters weigh which messages will resonate heading into the midterms.