Woman found dead in Temple Hills home identified, shooting not random: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Prince George’s County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her Temple Hills home Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to the 6900 block of Westchester Court after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman inside her home suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Adia Lipscomb Mingo.
Detectives are now working to determine a motive and identify whoever is responsible. Preliminarily, police do not believe this was a random crime.
What's next:
Homicide Unit detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.
- Homicide Unit: 301-516-2512
- Crime Solvers (anonymous): 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
- Online tips: pgcrimesolvers.com
- P3 Tips mobile app: Available on Apple Store & Google Play
Tipsters may remain anonymous. Refer to case number 25-0068654.
The Source: This story is based on information from the Prince George’s County Police Department and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.