Woman found dead in Temple Hills home identified, shooting not random: police

article

The Brief A 45-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside her Temple Hills home Thursday morning. Detectives say they do not believe the shooting was random. Homicide investigators are searching for a suspect and asking the public for tips.



Prince George’s County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her Temple Hills home Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to the 6900 block of Westchester Court after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman inside her home suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George’s County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her Temple Hills home Thursday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Adia Lipscomb Mingo.

Detectives are now working to determine a motive and identify whoever is responsible. Preliminarily, police do not believe this was a random crime.

This latest update follows earlier FOX 5 reporting Thursday morning after a woman was found dead inside the home as the investigation began.

What's next:

Homicide Unit detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Homicide Unit: 301-516-2512

Crime Solvers (anonymous): 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

Online tips: pgcrimesolvers.com

P3 Tips mobile app: Available on Apple Store & Google Play

Tipsters may remain anonymous. Refer to case number 25-0068654.

Prince George’s County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her Temple Hills home Thursday morning.