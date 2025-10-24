Virginia Elections 2025: What time polls open, who's on the ballot, what to bring & more

Virginia voters will soon head to the polls to choose the state’s next top leaders in the high-stakes 2025 general election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The ballot includes races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, all seats in the Virginia House of Delegates, and a wide range of local offices across the Commonwealth.

Here’s what you need to know before Election Day, from how to register and vote to when polls open and close.

Key Dates | Virginia Elections 2025

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

Voter Registration Deadline: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2025

Early In-Person Voting: Sept. 19 – Nov. 1, 2025

Deadline to Request a Mailed Ballot: Oct. 24, 2025

Key Races | Virginia Elections 2025

Virginia voters will decide leadership at both the state and local levels, including:

Governor

Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears are facing off in Virginia’s 2025 gubernatorial race to become the state's first woman elected governor in a closely watched contest.

Spanberger is a former CIA officer and congresswoman, while Earle-Sears is a Marine veteran and Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor.

The two candidates clashed in an October debate that touched on violent political rhetoric, the federal government shutdown, and policies affecting transgender youth.

Lieutenant Governor

Virginia’s 2025 race for lieutenant governor features Republican John Reid against Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, two candidates with sharply contrasting platforms.

Hashmi is the first Muslim and first Indian-American nominated for statewide office in Virginia history.

Reid, the first openly gay man endorsed by a major party for statewide office in Virginia, became the de facto nominee after his primary opponent exited the race.

Attorney General

Virginia Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is seeking re-election in 2025, facing a challenge from Democrat Jay Jones.

The race has become one of the most competitive statewide contests of 2025, with leaked text messages from Jones appearing to endorse political violence against a former colleague drawing sharp criticism and overshadowing key policy debates.

In their only debate, Jones and Miyares sparred over the leaked text message controversy and weighed in on criminal prosecutions, consumer protection, and enforcement of Virginia’s clean energy law.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists .

See the full list of November 4, 2025 Special Elections.

How to Register | Virginia Elections 2025

To be eligible to vote in Virginia, you must:

Be a resident of Virginia. (Visitors intending to return to another state are not considered residents for voting purposes.)

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 18 years old. (You may register early, at 17 if you’ll be 18 by the next general election, and vote in any intervening primary or special election.)

Not be registered or planning to vote in another state.

Not be currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If convicted of a felony, have your voting rights restored.

Where to Get a Voter Registration Application | Virginia Elections 2025

Eligible Virginians can obtain a registration application at any of the following locations:

Online through the Virginia Department of Elections

Local voter registration offices

By downloading a PDF copy of the registration form

State or local government offices when applying or re-certifying for TANF, SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, or Rehabilitation Services

State-funded offices that primarily serve individuals with disabilities

Armed forces recruitment centers

Public libraries

Virginia Department of Elections office

Department of Motor Vehicles offices

Authorized voter registration drives

Where to send your completed application | Virginia Elections 2025

You may mail your voter registration application via the U.S. Postal Service or hand-deliver it to any official registration office.

If mailed, the application must be postmarked by the registration deadline.

If delivered in person—by you or someone else—it must be received by the deadline. On the final day of registration, all general registrar offices close at 5:00 p.m.

Applications postmarked or received after the deadline will be held and processed after the election.

For help completing your application or voting on Election Day, contact your local registration office.

You can check your voter registration record online.

For other questions, reach out to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Download the Virginia Voter Registration Application here.

How to apply for a Mailed Ballot | Virginia Elections 2025

Deadline: Submit your request by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Where to apply: Use the Virginia Citizen Portal to request an absentee ballot online.

Delivery requirement: Your request must be received by your local registrar’s office by the deadline.

Early In-Person Voting | Virginia Elections 2025

Start date: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

End date: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 (polls close at 5:00 p.m.).

Special Saturday hours: Voter registration offices will be open for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Details: Contact your local registrar’s office for early voting hours and satellite location information.

Election Day Hours | Virginia Elections 2025

Polls open: 6:00 a.m.

Polls close: 7:00 p.m.

Voters in line by 7:00 p.m. are allowed to vote.

Check Polling Place Locations | Virginia Elections 2025

Find your polling place online. Enter your full address, including ZIP code, to view:

Your Election Day polling place.

Early voting sites in your jurisdiction.

Ballot details for your precinct.

Look it up anytime: Use the Virginia Citizen Portal to access your personalized voting information.

Acceptable Form of Identification | Virginia Elections 2025

Acceptable IDs include:

Virginia driver’s license.

U.S. passport.

Voter photo ID card (A registration confirmation card is not valid photo ID).

To get a free voter photo ID, visit elections.virginia.gov/voterID or call (800) 552-9745 or TTY: 711

Voter ID Requirements | Virginia Elections 2025

Voters may either:

Present an acceptable form of identification, or

Sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls

DMV license: Virginia law allows voters to use a DMV-issued license, even if it’s expired

Full ID list: For a detailed list of acceptable IDs , visit the Virginia Department of Elections

Forgot Your ID? You Can Still Vote | Virginia Elections 2025

Yes, you can vote even if you arrive at your polling place without an acceptable ID.

You may sign an ID Confirmation Statement affirming your identity and vote a regular ballot.

If you choose not to sign the statement, you may vote a provisional ballot.

You’ll receive instructions to ensure your vote can be verified and counted.

Candidates & Referendums | Virginia Elections 2025

November 4, 2025 General and Special Elections

Military & Overseas | Virginia Elections 2025

Live 2025 Virginia election results coverage

FOX LOCAL is your one place for continuous Virginia election coverage all night on November 4, starting the moment the polls close at 7:00p.m. FOX LOCAL will be LIVE bringing you the latest on Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates and more.

Here’s how to get FOX LOCAL on your smart TV and mobile phone.

FOX 5 DC will be bringing you live election results starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4. Click here for live results on election night.