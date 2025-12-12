Trump sued by preservationists seeking architecture review of White House ballroom project

The Brief Preservationists sued Trump to stop his White House ballroom project. They say he bypassed required reviews and congressional approval. Trump argues a new ballroom is long overdue.



President Donald Trump was sued Friday by preservationists who want his White House ballroom project stopped until it undergoes a full architectural review and receives congressional approval.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on th Expand

What we know:

The National Trust for Historic Preservation asked a federal court to block the project, arguing that it must go through a formal design review, a public comment period and win approval from Congress.

The group says Trump fast‑tracked the plan in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and the National Environmental Policy Act and exceeded his constitutional authority by bypassing Congress for a project of this scale.

Trump has argued a ballroom is long overdue, noting that events have often been held outside under a tent and guests would get their feet wet when it rained.

PHOTOS: Trump's Ballroom renderings show structure nearly twice the size of the White House

Interior View Looking South | The White House State Ballroom Renderings (The White House)