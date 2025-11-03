Virginia Elections 2025: How to vote on Nov. 4

Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 4, to elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, members of the House of Delegates, and local officials across the state.

Here's a quick guide to help you cast your ballot:

What time are the polls open?

Poll hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you're in line by 7 p.m., you can vote. Also, last day to drop off/postmark absentee ballots.

Where to vote & what district am I in?

Go to your assigned polling place (early voting is closed)

Find your polling place online.

Do I need ID to vote?

Yes, you need to show acceptable ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement to vote in person for all Virginia elections.

Acceptable Forms of Identification:

Voter confirmation documents

Virginia DMV-issued driver's license or ID card (current or expired)*

United States Passport(valid)

Employer-issued photo ID (valid)

Student ID issued by a Virginia college / university / high school (valid)

Student photo ID issued by U.S. college/ university (valid)

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued ID

U.S. Military ID (valid)

Virginia Voter Photo ID Card

Original or copy of any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with your name and address (within thepast12 months)

Neither a Virginia Driver Privilege Card nor an out of state license is acceptable for voting purposes.

Full list of acceptable IDs online.

What if I do not have ID?

You can still vote using a provisional ballot.

Virginia 2025 Election Day: Who's on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general

I missed registration, can I still register?

Virginia offers same-day registration.

You’ll vote using a provisional ballot that gets verified later. More information on provisional ballots online

Who is on my ballot?

A full list of Candidates & Referendums for the November 4, 2025 General and Special Elections can be found online.

Here's a list of sample ballots to help you prepare::

What can I expect at the polls?

When you arrive, election officers will be there to help you:

Check In: Say or write your name and address. Show an acceptable ID.

Receive & Check Ballot: Make sure it includes all contests for your district.

Go To Booth & Vote: On your ballot, fill in the oval next to your choice(s). When you're done, scan your ballot. If there is any issue, please ask an election officer for assistance.

