Virginia 2025 Election Day: When will election results be available?

The Brief



With Virginia voters heading to the polls to decide key statewide races Tuesday, election officials say unofficial results could come soon after polls close — but tight races may take until tomorrow to call.

What we know:

Tom Fulton, Vice Chairman of the Alexandria Electoral Board, told FOX 5 DC that voters can expect early returns shortly after polls close at 7 p.m., but cautioned that final results may take longer if margins are narrow.

"We’ll begin tomorrow," Fulton said when asked about counting mail-in and provisional ballots. "The board will begin counting these ballots that are returned, and we’ll have unofficial election results as soon as we get those numbers. But the board will have to meet to certify those ballots that may have been provisional or had some question before we can actually get to the end of it and certify."

He added that all jurisdictions in Virginia will need to complete their certification before the Virginia Department of Elections in Richmond releases final statewide totals.

"Once that is done," Fulton explained, "then the elections office in Richmond will be the one that gives us the final statewide results, which will tell us just how close these votes might have been."

What’s on the ballot

Voters across Virginia are selecting candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with members of the House of Delegates and state Senate.

The results will shape control of the state government heading into 2026 and could serve as an early indicator of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s national elections.

This combination photo of candidates for the Virginia governor's election shows Democrat Abigail Spanberger in Henrico County, Va., Nov. 25, 2024, left, and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Richmond, Va., Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

Polling times and resources

Encouraging turnout statewide, Fulton told FOX 5, "We’re no stranger to democracy in Virginia. We encourage all eligible voters to come out and vote — it’s a great day to come and vote."

Polls in Virginia are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

For more information on polling places, voter ID requirements or ballot tracking, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov.

What's next:

Unofficial results are expected Tuesday night, but any close contests may remain uncalled until the Virginia Department of Elections certifies totals later this week.

FOX 5 DC will provide live election-night coverage and real-time updates on results from across the state at fox5dc.com/election.