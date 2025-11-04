Virginia Elections 2025 Live Updates: Polls open across the commonwealth

The Brief Polls are open across Virginia for key statewide and local races. The governor’s race is seen as a national bellwether ahead of the 2026 midterms. Earle-Sears and Spanberger are vying to become Virginia’s first woman elected governor.



6 a.m. | Polls open across Virginia | Virginia Elections 2025 Live Updates

Polls are open across Virginia as voters cast ballots in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates seats, and local offices statewide.

Virginia Elections 2025: How to vote on Nov. 4

Virginia’s race for governor is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and congresswoman, are competing to become the first woman elected governor of the commonwealth.

Earle-Sears would also make history as the first Black woman elected governor in any U.S. state.

Virginia 2025 Election Day: Who's on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

A full guide to how to vote in the November 4 Virginia elections can be found online.

Featured article