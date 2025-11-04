Virginia Elections 2025 Live Updates: Polls open across the commonwealth
6 a.m. | Polls open across Virginia | Virginia Elections 2025 Live Updates
LEESBURG, Va. - Polls are open across Virginia as voters cast ballots in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates seats, and local offices statewide.
Virginia’s race for governor is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and congresswoman, are competing to become the first woman elected governor of the commonwealth.
Earle-Sears would also make history as the first Black woman elected governor in any U.S. state.
The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.
