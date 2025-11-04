Expand / Collapse search

Virginia Elections 2025 Live Updates: Polls open across the commonwealth

Updated  November 4, 2025 7:30am EST
Election Day in Virginia as polls open across state

It is Election Day 2025 in Virginia. The polls opened at 6 a.m. at polling places across the state. The entire country is keeping an eye on the commonwealth with several key races up for grabs including governor and attorney general.

    • Polls are open across Virginia for key statewide and local races.
    • The governor’s race is seen as a national bellwether ahead of the 2026 midterms.
    • Earle-Sears and Spanberger are vying to become Virginia’s first woman elected governor.

LEESBURG, Va. - Polls are open across Virginia as voters cast ballots in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates seats, and local offices statewide.

Virginia Elections 2025: How to vote on Nov. 4

Virginia’s race for governor is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and congresswoman, are competing to become the first woman elected governor of the commonwealth.

Earle-Sears would also make history as the first Black woman elected governor in any U.S. state.

Virginia 2025 Election Day: Who's on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

A full guide to how to vote in the November 4 Virginia elections can be found online.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.

