DC snow prep underway ahead of expected weekend snow fall

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday afternoon that the District Snow Team would be deployed ahead of expected snow starting Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A Cold Alert is in effect in D.C., with an Extreme Cold Alert expected to begin Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Brining of highways and elevated structures will begin Friday night, and the District Snow Team will begin treating major roadways Saturday evening.

Snow in DC this weekend

Friday evening brings cold and partly clear skies, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

On Saturday, most of the regions will see temperatures in the 30s with some hitting the lower 40s. The day will start partly cloudy, with clouds thickening more and more as the day goes on.

The next system starts pushing into the region in the evening hours on Saturday, potentially starting as a bit of rain or a wintry mix before turning to snow.

What time is the snow expected to start in DC?

Models currently show the D.C. region seeing snowfall during the overnight hours up until about dawn on Sunday. Snow will be light to moderate, with most models giving the potential for generally 1-2" amounts around DC, with isolated spots up to 2-4" possible northeast of DC closer to the Baltimore area.

The snow could be done in the D.C. area by sunrise on Sunday with a chance of sunshine peeking out by mid-morning. Despite the chance for some sun, temperatures will be cold before a dive into the teens Sunday night into Monday.

DC snowfall timeline

Saturday

Evening (after 8 p.m.): Precipitation arrives as a brief wintry mix.

Late night: Rapid transition to all snow.

Early Sunday (Before Sunrise)

Early Morning: Snow continues overnight into early morning. The system exits before sunrise.

Winter weather travel