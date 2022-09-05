Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured

A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.

Police say the girl was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains in stable condition. Officers say two adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and are both cooperating with investigators.

Officers say a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights left a teenager dead and three others hurt Saturday night. The victim killed has been identified by police as 15-year-old De'Andre Johnson from Washington, D.C. The other victims, another 15-year-old boy and two men, were hospitalized. Police said one of the adult victims is an employee at the store.

Also Saturday night police say two teenagers were hurt in a shooting outside a movie theater in Largo. The victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were hospitalized after the shooting.

On Sunday morning, a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace suffering from gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Sunday night shooting in Bladensburg left a man dead. Police say the shooting was reported just after 9:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of 58th Avenue. Officers say a man was found with gunshot wounds to the upper-body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly violence continued Labor Day morning when a man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Lewisdale. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue.

Police officials are expected to address the shootings at a press conference Monday at noon.