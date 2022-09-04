2 teenagers hurt after shooting outside of Prince George's County movie theater: police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting outside of a movie theater Saturday night that left two teenagers hurt.

Prince George's County Police say the shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, located at 800 Shoppers Way in Largo.

Police said the shooting happened outside of the movie theater.

Investigators say two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were shot during the incident.

The girl was taken to an area hospital from the scene. The boy walked into an area hospital with injuries.

Police said the boy was originally uncooperative with police, but investigators later determined he was one of the victims shot outside of the theater.

Police did not give an update on the conditions of either of the victims.

No arrest have been made in connection with the incident.