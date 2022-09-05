78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police

Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home.

Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina.

Booker Wilkins (Prince George's County Police Department)

The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. Watson was found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to te hospital where she later died.

Wilkins is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

It was a very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County with several killed and several others injured.