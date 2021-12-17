FOX 5 DC subscribers spent 1.7M hours watching our content in 2021!

From an adorable puppy crashing Bob Barnard's weather report to a controversial billboard and heartbreaking crime in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, here are the top YouTube videos of 2021 from FOX 5 DC.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was cleaning icy cars – and rescuing puppies – on a cold and slippery morning in Leesburg!

During his live coverage Friday – Bob grabbed his ice scraper and set out to make some pocket change after viewers asked him to clean off their snow and ice-covered cars.

A controversial billboard is causing a commotion in Calvert County.

Located near the intersection of Route 4 and Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown, it depicts President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in cartoon feces. The sign then says, "DON’T BLAME TRUMP! YOU ARE STUCK WITH THESE TWO (expletive) HEADS!!!"

FOX 5 Exclusive: Mother is heartbroken after son with mental health disorders set on fire in viral video

A video of an attack on a man in D.C. who suffers from serious mental health disorders is circling around on social media, and making one mom’s stomach turn.

Vonzella McBean said it's her 31-year-old son, Ricardo McBean, who was assaulted Thursday on Elvans Road in Southeast D.C.

Prince George’s County police on Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a double shooting at a Capitol Heights gas station on Tuesday evening.

According to police, 23-year-old Phajia Hutchinson died at the hospital after the drive-by shooting at the BP gas station.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moment a young pregnant teen was shot in Prince George's County last week in a violent incident that left her dead and her unborn baby clinging to life before being delivered at a nearby hospital.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says three suspects are now in custody in connection with the murder of 18-year-old J'Lyn Quinones.

