Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Capitol Heights gas station double shooting

Two people were shot at a gas station in Capitol Heights Tuesday night – and a female victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Prince George’s County police.

Prince George’s County police responded to the scene on Walker Mill Road around 7:15 p.m.

They say the teenager’s injuries are not life threatening.

The victims have not been identified, and police have not released any suspect information.

Both victims have been taken to a local hospital.

