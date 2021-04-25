Suspected baby's father, two others in custody for murder of pregnant woman in Prince George's County

article

Three suspects are in custody in connected with the murder of J’Lyn Quinones who was shot and killed in Prince George's County, according to officials.

Malik Johnson, 21, and his brother, Michael Johnson, 22, and Bianca McDuffie were arrested, officials announced Sunday.

According to officials, Quinones and a second female were shot on April 20 as they crossed Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

The officers discovered both had been shot and they were rushed for emergency medical treatment. Quinones was pregnant. Her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery.

Officials said. Quinones died of her injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.

Her baby remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The second female victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officials said Michael is believed to be the baby's father.

The motive remains under investigation.

Malik Johnson is charged with first and second degree murder for the fatal shooting of Quinones, as well as, two counts of attempted first and second degree murder in connection with the surviving shooting victim as well as the newborn baby.

Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie are charged with accessory after the fact – first degree murder - for helping Malik evade arrest after the shooting.

All three suspects were located at McDuffie’s home. They are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).