Baby survives after pregnant mother shot and killed in Prince George’s County

A newborn is alive following an emergency delivery that was performed after the baby's pregnant mother was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George's County.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights.

Investigators say two women were crossing the street when they were both shot. The women ran down Southern Avenue into Southeast D.C. near the intersection of Rail Street where they were spotted by D.C. police.

Police say the pregnant woman was taken to an area hospital where an emergency delivery was performed. According to FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts, the mother was identified as 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones of Suitland. The newborn survived and is in critical but stable condition.

The second woman who was shot and wounded was also hospitalized.

Officers have no suspects or motives in the shootings at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.