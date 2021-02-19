Cleaning icy cars – rescuing puppies – all in a day’s work for FOX 5’s Bob Barnard in Leesburg!
LEESBURG, Va. - FOX 5's Bob Barnard was cleaning icy cars – and rescuing puppies – on a cold and slippery morning in Leesburg!
During his live coverage Friday – Bob grabbed his ice scraper and set out to make some pocket change after viewers asked him to clean off their snow and ice-covered cars.
All in good fun, armed with his scraper -- and a little elbow grease – he went to work! But he was soon joined by a run-away puppy!
Eager to help -- the puppy ran to Bob who quickly reunited it with its owner!
It's icy, it's cold – but It's all in a day's work for Bob and photojournalist Indira LeVine who are keeping your cars clean and your puppies safe!
