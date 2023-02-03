Teen student dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Wakefield High School

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a teenage student, who apparently overdosed earlier this week at Wakefield High School, has died.

The Arlington County Police Department said the teen died Thursday at the hospital.

The teen student was found unconscious in a school bathroom Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say based on the preliminary information, this incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Classes had already been canceled Friday when news of the death was reported.

School officials made the decision to close in response to the student’s apparent overdose, two separate lockdowns, and reports of a possible trespasser on the campus.

Emotions ran high at Thursday night's school board meeting with parents demanding action from Arlington Public Schools. One parent FOX 5 spoke to says emails with vague descriptions of incidents like the suspected overdose are not enough.

"Hold them accountable to make decisions immediately," said Judith Davis, Wakefield High School's PTSA president. "Let parents know what it is they’re planning on doing instead of just sending emails saying hmmm medical emergency. We got it under control. No, you don’t! You don’t have anything under control. Parents and students as well as teachers deserve transparency and actions."

School board members said they would like to hear directly from students about drug use happening within the schools.

The school district also plans to expand the availability of Narcan in schools and meet regularly with police to find where the sources of these drugs are coming from.