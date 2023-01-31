Student found unconscious in bathroom at Wakefield High School

Police are investigating after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School.

Arlington County police and fire were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street for the report of an unresponsive juvenile male inside a bathroom around 9:27 a.m.

He has been transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Police remain on the scene investigating.

Students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to the medical emergency. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

The following letter was sent out to Wakefield families from principal Dr. Chris Wilmore:

I am writing to inform you that a student was found unconscious in one of our bathroom facilities this morning. Wakefield staff took immediate action and called for medical assistance. School officials are in contact with the family of the student who was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Students are being held in their second period classes at the request of the Arlington County Police Department as they continue their investigation into the medical emergency.

We understand that this news may be concerning, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students are our top priority. If you have concerns about your child, please contact your child’s school counselor, our school psychologist, or our school social worker.

We will provide updates as we are able and will continue to do everything we can to support the student and their family during this time.

