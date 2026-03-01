Stimulus payment March 2026, IRS direct deposit relief, tariff dividend & tax refund fact check

Claims about new stimulus checks, IRS direct deposits, relief payments and tariff dividends circulated widely throughout 2025, and they’re still making the rounds in 2026. The question is whether any of it actually checks out.

Here’s a quick look at the facts:

Federal stimulus payments for March 2026

What We Know

Taxpayers aren’t expected to see any new stimulus checks of any kind this spring.

The last federal economic impact payments were issued in 2021, and Congress hasn’t approved any new legislation to authorize another round.

In 2024, the IRS did send out automatic payments to people who hadn’t claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 returns. Those payments, up to $1,400 per person, were delivered by direct deposit or mail between December 2024 and January 2025, with notices sent to recipients.

The final opportunity to claim that $1,400 credit was by filing a 2021 tax return by April 15, 2025. That deadline has passed, and no extensions were offered.

At this point, Congress hasn’t approved any new stimulus programs, and the IRS hasn’t announced any upcoming payments.

Trump's $2,000 tariff dividend proposals & income tax

What We Know

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted the idea of giving every American a $2,000 "dividend" funded by import taxes, a proposal he says would boost support for tariffs, which he argues protect U.S. industries and encourage manufacturing to return from overseas.

Federal data shows the Treasury had taken in more than $133 billion from the import taxes imposed under the president’s emergency powers authority as of December 2025. Trump has offered a range of ideas for how that money might be used, from paying down the national debt to issuing dividend checks to taxpayers.

Democrats on Congress’ Joint Economic Committee calculated that import taxes have cost the average household nearly $1,200 since Trump returned to the White House. Using Treasury Department tariff data and Goldman Sachs estimates of who ultimately bears the cost, the committee’s December report found consumers paid nearly $159 billion, about $1,198 per household, from February through November 2025.

A November 2025 analysis from the Tax Foundation estimated a tariff dividend proposal would cost between $279.8 billion and $606.8 billion, depending on how it was structured. The group projected tariff revenue of $158.4 billion in 2025 and $207.5 billion in 2026, far below what would be needed to cover the payments while also reducing the federal deficit.

During a December 2025 cabinet meeting, Trump said the U.S. is collecting "trillions of dollars" from tariffs and that the money would be returned to Americans as dividend‑style refund checks. He predicted 2026 could be "the largest tax refund season ever."

Details on any tariff dividend remain limited, and no final plan has been announced.

In February 2026, the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s global tariffs, dealing a significant setback to his plan. Shortly after the ruling, he signed an executive order allowing him to bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world. But those tariffs can remain in place for only 150 days unless Congress steps in to extend them.

Trump downplayed the ruling, arguing that tariff revenues were "saving" the country and claiming foreign governments were paying the bill even though nearly every economic study finds the costs have largely fallen on U.S. companies and consumers.

"As time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern day system of income tax, taking a great burden off the people that I love," he said during his State of the Union address in February 2026.

That outcome is highly unlikely. The federal income tax is established under the 16th Amendment, and the authority to collect revenue rests with Congress, not the president.

DOGE dividend payment proposals

What We Know

In 2025, as the Department of Government Efficiency carried out deep cuts across federal agencies, Trump briefly floated the idea of sending a DOGE dividend to U.S. citizens.

Some Republican lawmakers and administration officials have questioned the proposal, and economists warn the payments could add to inflation by boosting consumer spending.

Republicans made similar arguments in 2021, saying direct payments in President Biden’s pandemic relief package helped drive prices higher.

To date, the DOGE dividend has not materialized.

$1,776 Warrior Dividend and Devotion to Duty payments

What We Know

President Trump in December 2025 announced a one‑time, tax‑free $1,776 "Warrior Dividend" for nearly 1.5 million service members, calling it a tribute to their service and to 250 years of U.S. military history.

The administration said the payments are funded through the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill. About 1.28 million active‑duty troops and 174,000 reservists will receive the dividend as a nontaxable boost to their monthly housing allowance.

According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon is distributing the money from a $2.9 billion military housing supplement included in the bill.

Separately, Coast Guard members will receive a similar one‑time payment. The "Devotion to Duty" bonus will total $2,000 before taxes, with take‑home pay expected to be closer to $1,776. Those payments will be classified as "special duty pay" and funded through a government funding measure Trump signed in November to keep federal operations running.

Stimulus scams and recurring rumors

Recurring online claims of $1,702 or $1,390 "stimulus checks" typically trace back to state run programs such as Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend or to outright scams circulating on social media.

The IRS is urging taxpayers to be cautious of emails, texts, websites and social media posts that ask for money or personal information. Officials stress that the agency does not initiate contact through email, text messages or social platforms, and scammers often use fake accounts or clone links to impersonate the IRS.

IRS stimulus scam warnings

The IRS is warning taxpayers about a wave of fake stimulus‑payment messages aimed at stealing personal and financial information. The agency says scammers are increasingly imitating official IRS language and imagery, making it harder for people to identify fraud accounts.

How to tell if it’s really the IRS:

The IRS begins with a letter or notice. Official contact starts by mail, and taxpayers can verify any notice through their IRS Online Account or by calling customer service.

Phone calls come after written notice. Agents may follow up by phone, but they will not leave threatening or prerecorded messages, and will never demand immediate payment.

Private collection agencies contact you only after written notice. Legitimate letters from these agencies include a matching Taxpayer Authentication Number so taxpayers can confirm the contact is real.

Unannounced visits have largely ended. The IRS has stopped most surprise visits by revenue officers to improve safety for both taxpayers and employees.

More guidance is available online. Find more information here

Tax refunds

If you paid more in taxes during the year than you owe, the IRS will return the difference as a refund. You can also receive a refund even without overpaying if you qualify for refundable credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Child Tax Credit. To claim a refund, you must file a tax return, and you have up to three years to do it.

Last year’s average refund was $3,167, and analysts expect this year’s average to come in roughly $1,000 higher because of recent tax law changes, according to the Associated Press.

Who qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

You must have less than $11,950 in investment income and fall below the program’s income limits to qualify for the EITC.

Single filers with no children must earn $19,104 or less.

Married couples filing jointly with three or more children must earn $68,675 or less.

Households can check whether they qualify by using the IRS’s online EITC Assistant.

Who qualifies for the Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit?

Most parents qualify for the Child Tax Credit, which offers up to $2,200 per child. To count as a qualifying child, the dependent must meet the following requirements:

Have a Social Security number

Be under age 17 at the end of 2025

Be your child, stepchild, eligible foster child, sibling, stepsibling, half‑sibling, or a descendant of one of these

Not provide more than half of their own support

Live with you for more than half the year

Be claimed as a dependent

Not file a joint return (unless only to claim a refund of withheld taxes)

Be a U.S. citizen, national or resident alien

You can claim the full credit if your income is $200,000 or below, or $400,000 or below for couples filing jointly.

The Additional Child Tax Credit, worth up to $1,700 per child, is available to families with little or no federal income tax liability. To qualify, you must have at least $2,500 in earned income.

When tax‑credit refunds will be available?

Most refunds tied to the EITC, the Child Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit are expected to reach bank accounts or debit cards by March 2 for taxpayers who use direct deposit. Some filers may see their money sooner, depending on how quickly their financial institution processes the payment.

Where's my refund?

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund using the IRS online tool "Where's My Refund?"within 24 hours for those filing electronically, and within four weeks for returns filed by paper.

