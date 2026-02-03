Here's when to expect your tax refund from the IRS

article

The Brief Tax season is underway, and refunds are not far behind for most taxpayers. Taxpayers who file electronically could get their tax refund in 21 days or less. Paper refund, or refunds needing corrections, could take four weeks or more.



Tax season kicked off last week, which means some Americans could see their refunds in just a few weeks.

What we know:

Taxpayers were able to start submitting their returns for the 2025 tax year when the official tax filing season began on January 26.

Those who paid more than they owed over the course of the tax year, due to withholding or other reasons, should get a refund. Even if you didn’t pay excess tax, you may still qualify for a refundable credit, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit.

While straightforward filings shouldn't encounter delays, the Associated Press reports that some taxpayers could face challenges due to an exodus of IRS workers during Trump's presidency.

When will you get your refund?

Timeline:

The IRS says it should take 21 days or less to receive your refund if you file electronically; less if you choose direct deposit.

Refunds for paper returns or returns requiring amendments or corrections could take four weeks or longer.

The IRS has started phasing out paper tax refunds, but will send paper checks if no alternative payment options are available.

Tax credits

Refunds for the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit should be available by March 2 for taxpayers who choose direct deposit.

Refund status

What you can do:

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund using the IRS online tool "Where's My Refund?"within 24 hours for those filing electronically, and within four weeks for returns filed by paper.

How much will you get?

By the numbers:

The average refund last year was $3,167, according to the Associated Press.

This year, analysts project that changes in tax law could make the average refund $1,000 higher.