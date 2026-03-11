DC weather: Tornado Watch issued for parts of Virginia, Maryland

The Brief Near-record warmth continues Wednesday, with highs close to 80 degrees. A strong cold front could trigger late-day thunderstorms between 3 and 7 p.m. Much colder air arrives Thursday, with falling temperatures and additional showers.



After a record-breaking warm day in the DC region, a Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Northern Virginia toward the Baltimore area.

Severe weather

What we know:

After a dry first half of Wednesday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine, a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring the threat of late-day thunderstorms, especially between 3 and 7 p.m.

Storms are not guaranteed everywhere, but any that develop could produce:

Gusty winds

Heavy downpours

Frequent lightning

An isolated tornado

The same storm system produced severe weather, including tornadoes, in parts of Indiana and eastern Illinois on Tuesday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Tornado Watch issued until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Loudoun

Frederick

Montgomery County

Baltimore

Carroll

Howard

Montgomery

Baltimore City

What's next:

Showers could linger overnight as the cold front moves through, with additional rain possible Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Thursday, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees before dropping further.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware this afternoon and keep alerts enabled in case warnings are issued.