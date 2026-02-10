When are Virginia income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

Federal income tax returns for 2026 are due April 15. Virginia's individual income tax filing and payment deadline is May 1. Virginia allows an automatic six-month filing extension, but taxes owed must still be paid on time.



Federal and state income tax deadlines don’t always line up, and Virginia’s standard filing deadline falls later than the federal deadline.

What we know:

The Internal Revenue Service has set the federal income tax filing deadline for the 2026 tax season as April 15, 2026.

In Virginia, individual income tax returns and payments are due later, with most taxpayers required to file by May 1, 2026.

Federal tax deadline

Federal income tax returns for the 2026 tax season must be filed by April 15, 2026. This deadline applies to most individual taxpayers across the country unless an extension is requested.

Virginia tax deadline

Virginia’s individual income tax filing and payment deadline is May 1, 2026. According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, most people are required to file their state return by that date.

For fiscal-year filers, Virginia returns are due on the 15th day of the fourth month after the close of the fiscal year.

If the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, taxpayers have until the next business day to file without penalty.

Filing extensions in Virginia

Taxpayers who can’t file their Virginia return by May 1 are automatically granted a six-month extension to file, moving the deadline to Nov. 1 for most filers. No application is required.

However, any taxes owed must still be paid by the original May 1 deadline to avoid penalties and interest. Extension payments can be made to cover any expected balance due.

How to file your taxes

Virginia taxpayers can file their state income tax return electronically or by mail. The Virginia Department of Taxation encourages electronic filing, which allows most returns to be processed faster. Taxpayers who owe taxes can submit payment when they file, while those expecting a refund can choose direct deposit.

Those who need more time to complete their return receive an automatic six-month extension to file, but any taxes owed must still be paid by the May 1 deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

When will I get my Virginia tax refund?

What's next:

The timing of Virginia tax refunds can vary depending on how a return is filed and whether additional review is needed. The Virginia Department of Taxation says electronically filed returns are generally processed faster than paper returns.

Refunds may take longer if there are errors on a return or if the state needs more information before issuing payment. Taxpayers can track the status of their Virginia tax refund through the Department of Taxation’s online refund status tool.

