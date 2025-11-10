$2000 tariff dividend? Here’s what President Trump said about the payments

The Brief Trump vows $2,000 tariff dividend for most Americans. He defends tariffs, citing record markets and plans to cut debt. No official details yet on proposed payments.



President Donald Trump said Sunday that opponents of tariffs are "fools" and promised to use revenue generated from the duties to provide a $2,000 dividend for Americans.

Trump tariff dividend plan

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

What we know:

In the post he defended tariffs, saying the U.S. is the richest and most respected nation, with low inflation, a record stock market and strong 401(k) gains. Trump also pledged to begin paying down the country’s $37 trillion national debt, adding that leftover funds from dividend payments would go toward the balance.

By the numbers:

According to FOX Business, total tariff revenue reached $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30. So far in fiscal 2026, which began Oct. 1, the country has collected $35.9 billion.

The backstory:

Rumors have circulated online about IRS relief payments hitting bank accounts by year’s end, but there are no reported plans for additional federal stimulus payments in 2025. The last was the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit from 2021, with a final claim deadline of April 15, 2025.

In October, viral posts claimed a $1,702 stimulus payment was coming. Those posts appeared to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, an annual payment to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues.

No further details have been released about the proposed $2,000 tariff dividend.

