When are Maryland income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

The Brief Maryland income tax returns for the 2026 season are due April 15, 2026. Maryland allows extensions, but taxes owed must be paid by the April deadline. Refund timing varies based on how you file and additional reviews.



Most Maryland residents must file their state income tax return by mid-April, like the federal deadline, with options for extensions and a refund status tracker available online.

What we know:

Maryland individual income tax returns for the 2025 tax year, due in 2026, must be filed by April 15, 2026. That date corresponds with the federal deadline many states use for income tax filings.

Maryland taxpayers who cannot file by the deadline have the option to request an extension, though payments are still due by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Refund timing in Maryland is influenced by how returns are submitted and whether additional review is required by the Comptroller’s Office.

Federal tax deadline

The federal individual income tax filing and payment deadline for most taxpayers is April 15, 2026 — the same date Maryland uses for its state income tax returns.

Maryland tax deadline

Maryland state income tax returns are due April 15, 2026, for the 2025 tax year, aligning with the federal filing schedule that many states follow.

Maryland uses the My MARYLAND Tax Connect portal for filing, payments and extensions through the state Comptroller’s online system.

Filing extensions in Maryland

Maryland allows taxpayers to request an extension of time to file their income tax return. To receive an extension, taxpayers must file an application and still pay any tax owed by the original due date to avoid penalties and interest. Maryland ties its extension process to the Form 502E application filed by the due date.

How to file

Maryland taxpayers can file their state income tax return electronically through the Maryland Tax Connect portal.

Electronic filing generally leads to faster processing and quicker refunds. Paper tax returns mailed to the Comptroller’s Office may take longer to process.

Payments can be made at the time of filing, and taxpayers should make sure to settle any balance due by April 15, 2026, to avoid penalties.

When will I get my Maryland tax refund?

Refund timing varies based on how you file and whether additional review is required. According to the Comptroller’s Office:

About four weeks or more after electronically filing

At least 12 weeks after mailing a paper return

15 weeks or more if additional review or certifications are required

Maryland officials also note that refunds may begin processing as early as February, but turnaround times differ by filing method and fraud-prevention steps.

Taxpayers can check their refund status through the Comptroller’s 'Where’s My Refund?' tool available online or discussed on the Maryland.gov tax services pages.

