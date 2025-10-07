$1,702 stimulus payment? Here’s what we know

The Brief No $1,702 federal stimulus is scheduled for 2025. The amount refers to Alaska’s 2024 Permanent Fund Dividend. Officials warn of phishing texts targeting myAlaska users.



Rumors are swirling online about a $1,702 stimulus payment hitting bank accounts before the end of the year.

Is it true? Here’s what we found out.

$1702 stimulus payment 2025 date?

First, there’s no nationwide stimulus payment scheduled for 2025.

The viral posts appear to reference Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, a yearly payment to eligible residents funded by state mineral revenues.

Alaska payout explained

According to the Alaska Department of Revenue, this year’s PFD was $1,000, distributed in two rounds on Oct. 2 and Oct. 23. Last year’s amount was $1,702.

No federal stimulus

No new federal stimulus payments are planned for 2025. The last was the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit from 2021, which had a final claim deadline of April 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, Alaska’s Department of Revenue is warning myAlaska users about phishing texts asking them to update passwords. Officials say the department does not send texts or emails requesting password changes and urge users not to respond.

