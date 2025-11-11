Stimulus payment November 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check

Don’t spend that money just yet! Rumors are circulating online that the federal government will issue new stimulus checks before the end of the year.

But Congress has not passed any legislation authorizing payments, and the IRS has not confirmed that any new stimulus checks are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at the facts:

Federal stimulus payments for November 2025?

What we know:

The last round of economic impact payments came in 2021. Any future payments would require new legislation from Congress.

In 2024, the Internal Revenue Service announced that they would issue automatic payments to eligible people who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. The maximum payment was $1,400 per individual.

No action was needed for eligible taxpayers to receive those payments, which went out automatically from December 2024 to January 2025. The payments were automatically direct deposited or sent by check. Eligible taxpayers received letters notifying them of the payment.

The final chance to claim the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit was by filing a 2021 tax return before April 15, 2025. That deadline has passed, with no extensions available.

Trump $2000 tariff dividend proposals?

What we know:

President Trump has floated the idea of using tariff revenue for tariff dividends.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

In the post he defended tariffs, saying the U.S. is the richest and most respected nation, with low inflation, a record stock market and strong 401(k) gains. Trump also pledged to begin paying down the country’s $37 trillion national debt, adding that leftover funds from dividend payments would go toward the balance.

Currently, the tariff revenue payments remain proposals. No payments have been approved.

Stimulus scams and rumors

Recurring online claims of $1,702 payments or $1,390 checks can often be traced back to state-level programs, such as Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, or are scam posts.

What you can do:

IRS stimulus warnings

The IRS continues to caution taxpayers about fake stimulus payment messages designed to trick people into sharing personal information.

Here are some ways to tell if the IRS is reaching out or if it’s a scammer:

The IRS never makes contact through email, texts, or social media; scammers often use fake accounts or links.

The IRS begins communication with an official letter or notice, which can be verified through a secure IRS Online Account or customer service.

Agents may call after sending a notice, but they will not leave threatening, pre-recorded messages or demand payment.

Private agencies may contact taxpayers only after written notice, and all legitimate collection notices include a matching Taxpayer Authentication Number.

The IRS has ended most unannounced visits by revenue officers to improve safety for taxpayers and employees.

