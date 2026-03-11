Vehicle drove through barricade outside White House; driver apprehended: officials

The Brief A van drove through a barricade near the White House on Wednesday morning. The driver of the van was apprehended by police. Several roads are closed nearby as the Secret Service investigate.



A Secret Service investigation is underway near the White House after officials say a vehicle drove through a barricade early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Metropolitan police and Secret Service responded to the vicinity of the White House around 6:30 a.m. after a vehicle drove through a temporary security barrier near Madison and H streets.

The driver of the suspicious vehicle was apprehended and is being questioned, according to police.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick was live on the scene where the metal barricade could be seen mangled on the ground, while the suspected vehicle remained parked nearby.

No injuries have been reported, and the scene has been declared safe by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

Several roads and entrances were closed as the scene was investigated, but all closures have been lifted.

What we don't know:

Further details about the driver have yet to be released, but officials say charges are pending.