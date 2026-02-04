Stimulus payment February 2026, IRS direct deposit relief, tariff dividend & tax refund fact check

Claims about new stimulus checks, IRS direct deposits, relief payments and tariff dividends spread throughout 2025 — and they’re still circulating in 2026. But is there any truth to them?

Here's a quick look at the facts:

Federal stimulus payments for February 2026

What We Know

The last round of federal economic‑impact payments went out in 2021, and any new checks would require Congress to pass fresh legislation.

In 2024, the IRS sent automatic payments to eligible taxpayers who hadn’t claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 returns. Those payments, up to $1,400 per person, were issued by direct deposit or mail between December 2024 and January 2025, with notices also sent to recipients.

The final chance to claim the $1,400 credit was by filing a 2021 tax return by April 15, 2025. That deadline has passed, and no extensions were offered.

For now, Congress has not authorized new stimulus payments, and the IRS has not announced any upcoming checks.

Trump's $2,000 tariff dividend proposals

What We Know

President Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of giving every American a $2,000 "dividend" funded by import taxes, a pitch he says would build support for tariffs, which he argues protect U.S. industries and bring manufacturing back from overseas.

But a November 2025 analysis by the Tax Foundation estimated the proposal would cost between $279.8 billion and $606.8 billion, depending on how it was designed.

The group projected tariff revenue of $158.4 billion in 2025 and $207.5 billion in 2026, well below what would be needed to cover the payments while also reducing the federal deficit, another claim Trump has linked to tariffs.

During a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting, Trump said the U.S. is collecting "trillions of dollars" from tariffs and that the money would be returned to Americans as dividend style refund checks. He predicted 2026 could be "the largest tax refund season ever."

Democrats on Congress’ Joint Economic Committee calculated that import taxes have cost the average household nearly $1,200 since Trump returned to the White House.

Using Treasury Department tariff data and Goldman Sachs estimates of who ultimately bears the cost, the committee’s December report found consumers paid nearly $159 billion, about $1,198 per household, from February through November 2025.

Details on any tariff dividend remain sparse, and no final plan has been announced.

DOGE dividend payment proposals

What We Know

In 2025, as the Department of Government Efficiency made deep cuts across federal agencies, Trump briefly floated the idea of sending a DOGE dividend to U.S. citizens.

Some Republican lawmakers and administration officials have voiced skepticism, and economists warn the payments could fuel inflation by driving up consumer spending.

Republicans made similar arguments in 2021, saying direct payments in President Biden’s pandemic relief package helped push prices higher.

So far, neither the tariff dividend nor the DOGE dividend has materialized.

$1,776 Warrior Dividend and Devotion to Duty payments

What We Know

In December 2025, President Trump announced a one‑time, tax‑free $1,776 "Warrior Dividend" for nearly 1.5 million service members, calling it a tribute to their service and to 250 years of U.S. military history.

The administration said the payments are funded through the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill. About 1.28 million active‑duty troops and 174,000 reservists will receive the dividend as a nontaxable boost to their monthly housing allowance.

The Pentagon is distributing the money from a $2.9 billion military housing supplement included in the bill, according to the Associated Press.

Separately, Coast Guard members will receive a similar one‑time payment. The "Devotion to Duty" bonus will total $2,000 before taxes, with take‑home pay closer to $1,776. The payments will be classified as "special duty pay" and funded through a measure Trump signed in November to keep the government operating through January.

Stimulus scams and recurring rumors

Recurring online claims of $1,702 or $1,390 "stimulus checks" often stem from state programs, like Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, or from outright scams.

The IRS urges taxpayers to be wary of emails, texts, websites and social media posts that ask for money or personal information.

Officials emphasize that the agency does not contact taxpayers through email, text or social media, and scammers often use fake accounts or links to pose as the IRS.

IRS stimulus scam warnings

The IRS is alerting taxpayers to fake stimulus‑payment messages designed to steal personal and financial information.

Here’s how to tell whether you’re hearing from the IRS — or from a scammer:

The IRS always starts with an official letter or notice, which you can verify through a secure IRS Online Account or by contacting customer service.

Agents may call after sending a notice, but they won’t leave threatening, prerecorded messages or demand immediate payment.

Private collection agencies contact taxpayers only after written notice, and all legitimate letters include a matching Taxpayer Authentication Number.

The IRS has ended most unannounced visits by revenue officers to improve safety for both taxpayers and employees.

Additional guidance is available on the IRS website online

Tax refunds

If you paid more in taxes throughout the year than you ultimately owe, you’ll get the difference back as a refund. You can also receive a refund even without overpaying if you qualify for refundable credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Child Tax Credit. To claim any refund, you must file a tax return, and you have three years to do so.

Last year’s average refund was $3,167, and analysts expect this year’s average to be roughly $1,000 higher because of recent tax‑law changes, according to the Associated Press.

Who qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

To qualify for the EITC, you must have less than $11,950 in investment income and earn below certain income limits.

Single filers with no children must earn $19,104 or less.

Married couples filing jointly with three or more children must earn $68,675 or less.

Households can check eligibility based on income, filing status and dependents using the IRS’s online EITC Assistant.

Who qualifies for the Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit?

Most parents qualify for the Child Tax Credit, which provides up to $2,200 per child. A qualifying child must:

Have a Social Security number

Be under age 17 at the end of 2025

Be your child, stepchild, eligible foster child, sibling, stepsibling, half‑sibling, or a descendant of one of these

Not provide more than half of their own support

Live with you for more than half the year

Be claimed as a dependent

Not file a joint return (unless only to claim a refund of withheld taxes)

Be a U.S. citizen, national or resident alien

You can claim the full credit if your income is $200,000 or less (or $400,000 or less for joint filers).

The Additional Child Tax Credit, worth up to $1,700 per child, is available to families with little or no federal income tax liability. You must have at least $2,500 in earned income to qualify.

When tax‑credit refunds will be available?

The IRS expects most EITC, Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit refunds to reach bank accounts or debit cards by March 2 for taxpayers using direct deposit. Some may receive their money earlier, depending on their financial institution.

Where's my refund?

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund using the IRS online tool "Where's My Refund?"within 24 hours for those filing electronically, and within four weeks for returns filed by paper.

