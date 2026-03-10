5 shot, 1 killed after gunfire erupts on Virginia basketball court, police say

Five people were shot and a teenager was killed when gunfire broke out Monday at a basketball court in Prince William County, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway. Investigators say several people were playing basketball when another group arrived, a confrontation followed, and shots were exchanged.

Officers found one victim at the scene. A second person with gunshot wounds was located at a nearby home on Spring Cress Drive, and three others later showed up at hospitals nearby.

Police say the victims are males between 16 and 20 years old. An 18‑year‑old man from Dumfries died at the hospital. The four surviving victims, a 20‑year‑old man from Woodbridge, a 16‑year‑old boy from Dumfries, and two 17‑year‑old boys from Woodbridge, are expected to recover.

Several witnesses and people who may have been involved were initially detained as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703‑792‑6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

