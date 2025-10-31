SNAP Benefits: DC, Maryland & Virginia using emergency funds to cover food assistance

The Brief D.C. is covering November SNAP and WIC with $30M in local funds. Maryland approved $10M for emergency food aid. Virginia launched weekly VENA benefits and added $1M for food banks.



As the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faces a November 1 cutoff amid the ongoing government shutdown, leaders in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are stepping up to help low-income families who rely on the aid to put food on the table.

Washington, D.C. SNAP Benefits

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has authorized local funding to ensure residents enrolled in SNAP and WIC receive their November benefits despite the ongoing federal shutdown.

"We know that SNAP and WIC play a critical role in helping thousands of Washingtonians, and millions of Americans, put food on the table each month," she said. "We were hopeful it wouldn’t come to this — and we still need the federal government to reopen as soon as possible — but for right now, we’re moving forward to ensure we take care of DC residents in November."

Mayor Bowser said SNAP and WIC benefits will be covered using contingency cash funds, with November estimates totaling $29 million for SNAP and $1.5 million for WIC. That WIC amount includes $1 million in direct aid and $500,000 for grants and operational support. The contingency funds will be replenished when Bowser submits her budget to the Council next year.

Earlier this week, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb joined 25 states in filing a lawsuit to restore SNAP benefits during the federal shutdown. Bowser authorized the local funding as the case moves through the courts to ensure D.C. residents continue receiving payments.

Maryland SNAP Benefits

In a similar move to Virginia,, Maryland's Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency ahead of the November 1 SNAP cutoff. Moore signed an executive order allocating $10 million in emergency funding to support food security partners after funds run out.

The Maryland Department of Human Services is reviewing organizations for funding based on data-driven criteria to ensure fair distribution. Governor Moore said his administration will work with food assistance partners to deliver resources quickly.

The funding will help purchase and distribute extra food to food banks, local and school pantries, and mobile programs including meal deliveries for older adults and Marylanders with disabilities who can’t easily reach pantry sites.

More information can be found online.

Virginia SNAP Benefits

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to provide food benefits to SNAP beneficiaries. Earlier this week, he released details about the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) initiative, a state-backed food aid program, designed to fill in the gap. He also announced $1 million in additional state funding for Virginia food banks to help offset potential disruptions as VENA rolls out in early November.

VENA benefits will be issued weekly rather than monthly through November, in hopes the federal government reopens during that time.

"The Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance effort will be very similar to SNAP– but it is a complex, challenging solution. However, we must ensure our most vulnerable Virginians are not without basic nutrition," Youngkin said in a statement.

Youngkin said new safeguards have been implemented to improve SNAP integrity, reduce fraud, and ensure VENA recipients meet the same eligibility standards. VENA benefits will be issued using existing electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

For more information about VENA, visit the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) website.

