SNAP Benefits Government Shutdown: Full list of what states are doing to help families

As the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program faces a weekend cutoff due to the U.S. government shutdown, states are stepping in to support low-income families who depend on the aid for food.

Here's what each state is doing to get food for families who face hunger without their usual monthly benefits and other ways you can find meals if your SNAP benefits end on November 1.

READ MORE: SNAP BENEFITS: Government shutdown to impact about 279,000 people in the DC region

Washington, D.C. SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 137,452 (20.5% of state population)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she’s approved local funding to guarantee November SNAP and WIC benefits for residents, despite the ongoing federal shutdown.

Alabama SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 752,161 (14.9% of state population)

The governor's office says the state does not have the resources to fund SNAP benefits. The mayor of Birmingham announced the city will use $1 million for a reserve fund to help feed families.

Alaska SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 752,161 (14.9% of state population)

The governor's office says the state does not have the resources to fund SNAP benefits. The mayor of Birmingham announced the city will use $1 million for a reserve fund to help feed families.

Arizona SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 923,400 (12.7% of state population)

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a plan on Oct. 29 to use $1.8 million in state funds to shore up food banks and fund a temporary emergency fresh food program. She called the measure a "drop in the bucket" but GOP lawmakers have opposed the idea of a special session to increase aid.

Arkansas SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 240,122 (7.9% of state population)

The state isn't tapping its own money but has directed beneficiaries to a list of food banks and other organizations that can help.

California SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 5,379,575 (13.7% of state population)

The state is forwarding $80 million to food banks and also using National Guard to help at the food banks. Additionally, San Francisco is using $9 million from contingency funds to provide half the money for a public-private partnership that plans to buy prepaid cards for SNAP recipients in the city.

Colorado SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 584,470 (10.1% of state population)

Gov. Jared Polis is seeking legislative approval to use $10 million to support food banks

Connecticut SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 391,204 (10.9% of state population)

The state is providing $3 million in emergency funding to Connecticut Foodshare, a statewide food bank.

Delaware SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 117,676 (11.7% of state population)

Gov. Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency on Oct. 29, saying he intends to release benefits weekly to SNAP recipients.

Florida SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 2,975,789 (13.6% of state population)

Legislative Democrats have called on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis governor to declare an emergency over the SNAP cutoff. DeSantis has not announced any such plans and says Democratic lawmaker should focus on persuading Congress to end the government shutdown.

Georgia SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,413,940 (13.1% of state population)

Gov. Brian Kemp hasn’t indicated that the state will take any steps to replace missing benefits. Atlanta officials said they would stop cutting off water service to people who don't pay their bills and that city owned- or funded housing will stop evicting people or charging late fees through January.

Hawaii SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 161,609 (11.2% of state population)

Hawaii is providing $2 million for a statewide food bank and also working with Catholic Charities Hawaii and Maui Economic Development Inc., to provide housing and utility aid for families with children who are in financial crisis. They do not have to be SNAP participants.

Idaho SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 130,853 (6.9% of state population)

Idaho has not announced plans to make up for SNAP cuts.

Illinois SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,935,645 (15.3% of state population)

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to sign an executive order on Oct. 30 ordering the state to work with food pantries, grocers, community-based groups, universities and other to lessen the impact. He also intends to send an additional $20 million to food banks from a fund lawmakers set up earlier in 2025.

Indiana SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 610,689 (9.0% of state population)

Indiana has not announced plans to make up for SNAP cuts.

Iowa SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 259,323 (8.1% of state population)

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a plan to have the state match up to $1 million in donations to Iowa's six regional food banks if SNAP is not federally funded by Nov. 3. She also said the National Guard would be available to help with food distributions.

Kansas SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 187,043 (6.4% of state population)

Kansas officials have not announced plans to replace the benefits.

Kentucky SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 595,220 (13.2% of state population)

Kentucky has not announced plans to make up for SNAP cuts.

Louisiana SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 847,133 (18.3% of state population)

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Oct. 24 and called for state funding of SNAP benefits,. Lawmakers on Oct. 29 authorized using $150 million in state funding to avoid an interruption in SNAP benefits.

Maine SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 172,232 (12.5% of state population)

Gov. Janet Mills has directed her administration to explore alternatives to assist SNAP beneficiaries and also announced $1.25 million to support anti-hunger programs.

Maryland SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 693,496 (11.2% of state population)

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency on Oct. 30 and made $10 million available to food banks and other organizations.

READ MORE: SNAP benefits: Maryland governor declares state of emergency as food aid nears cutoff

Massachusetts SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,113,678 (15.9% of state population)

Gov. Maura Healey announced that the state payments to food banks would double for November. The state usually provides $4 million monthly, but the boost brings it to $8 million.

Michigan SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,474,427 (14.7% of state population)

Democrats in the Michigan House introduced a plan to use $900 million ot backfill SNAP benefits. The party is the minority in that chamber.

Minnesota SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 453,860 (7.9% of state population)

Minnesota has said it can provide up to $4 million in emergency funding for food pantries.

Mississippi SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 384,805 (13.0% of state population)

Gov. Tate Reeves said in an Oct. 27 social media post that there is "no simple way" state governments can step in to fill the funding gaps left by the shutdown

Missouri SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 656,118 (10.6% of state population)

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Oct. 29 that he has directed $10.6 million to go toward providing meals to seniors and another $5 million to help food banks. He said there is no mechanism for the state to pick up the tab for SNAP benefits during the shutdown.

Montana SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 81,495 (7.4% of state population)

The state government does not plan to cover the funding suspension without a promise that the federal government would reimburse it.

Nebraska SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 155,034 (7.9% of state population)

The state said SNAP benefits would be paused beginning on Oct. 29 and has directed people to area food banks for help.

Nevada SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 505,462 (16.1% of state population)

Lawmakers on Oct. 30 plan to consider the governor's proposal to provide $30 million to food banks and $200,000 to deploy Nevada National Guard troops to assist with food distribution

New Hampshire SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 76,909 (5.5% of state population)

The state on Oct. 29 approved using $2 million to set up mobile food pantries for SNAP recipients.

New Jersey SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 76,909 (5.5% of state population)

The state on Oct. 29 approved using $2 million to set up mobile food pantries for SNAP recipients.

New Mexico SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 76,909 (5.5% of state population)

The state on Oct. 29 approved using $2 million to set up mobile food pantries for SNAP recipients.

New York SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 76,909 (5.5% of state population)

The state on Oct. 29 approved using $2 million to set up mobile food pantries for SNAP recipients.

North Carolina SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,415,607 (13.4% of state population)

Gov. Josh Stein said the state will give $10 million to food banks if benefits are delayed. Corporate donors and foundations also announced $8 million in contributions.

North Dakota SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,415,607 (13.4% of state population)

Gov. Josh Stein said the state will give $10 million to food banks if benefits are delayed. Corporate donors and foundations also announced $8 million in contributions.

Ohio SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 1,386,865 (11.8% of state population)

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will contribute $7 million immediately to food banks and up to $18 million more starting by Nov. 7.

Oklahoma SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 686,808 (17.2% of state population)

Gov. Kevin Stitt has directed state agencies to look for ways to help and has encouraged residents to donate time, money or food. He said he's discussing with lawmakers whether to allocate money from a rainy day fund.

Oregon SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 757,744 (17.9% of state population)

Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency, directed $5 million to the state's food bank network and called on residents to help their neighbors.

Pennsylvania SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 2,000,018 (15.4% of state population)

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for $60M in emergency help for food banks and other food programs. A budget stalemate has held up $25M for food banks this year. Gov. Josh Shapiro has said the government cannot backfill the loss of SNAP benefits.

Rhode Island SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 144,295 (13.2% of state population)

The state is planning is to load EBT cards for 65,000 people who also receive TANF using TANF reserves. This leaves out 80,000 SNAP beneficiaries who are not also enrolled in TANF. It is also distributing $200,000 to food banks.

South Carolina SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 581,593 (11.2% of state population)

The state is opening its nonprofit that usually helps during natural disasters to raise money and using volunteer State Guard to help food banks.

South Dakota SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 75,082 (8.3% of state population)

The state says recipients would not receive benefits if SNAP does not have federal funding for November.

Tennessee SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 711,178 (10.2% of state population)

The state launched a website to connect beneficiaries with food banks and other charitable services but did not announce new funding

Texas SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 3,193,009 (10.8% of state population)

The state says it will help connect families with existing assistance.

Utah SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 169,281 (5.1% of state population)

Some Democratic lawmakers, who are in the minority in the state legislature, have called on the state to cover SNAP costs, but Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has not indicated plans to do so.

Vermont SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 66,493 (10.3% of state population)

The Vermont Emergency Board approved a plan Wednesday to use $6.3 in state money million to cover 15 days of SNAP benefits and to provide $250,000 to food banks.

Virginia SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 827,774 (9.6% of state population)

The state has announced using a new state funds to provide weekly benefits to SNAP recipients.

READ MORE: Gov. Youngkin declared a state of emergency and launched the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance effort

Washington SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 888,316 (11.5% of state population)

The state is preparing to lay off 633 people, about half its workforce that administers the SNAP program. It is also shifting $2.2 million per week to help food banks.

West Virginia SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 277,429 (15.5% of state population)

The state launched a donation drive that includes up to $13 million in state matching funds. Gov. Patrick Morrisey has also directed the National Guard to help transport food to rural areas and schools.

Wisconsin SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 705,421 (12.0% of state population)

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has asked the Republican-controlled legislature to release $69 million to help cover the shortfall in the state. Lawmakers have not taken action.

Wyoming SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients: 29,031 (5.0% of state population)

Gov. Mark Gordon was "exploring options" and urging donations to food pantries, churches and other charities.

Local help needed

Food centers across the Washington, D.C. region are calling for donations and volunteers to help keep shelves stocked.

If you need food assistance, or want to support those who do, FOX 5 has resources online.

REA MORE: Government Shutdown 2025: Resources for struggling federal workers