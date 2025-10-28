DC Attorney General sues federal government over SNAP benefit suspension

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb joined 22 attorneys general and three governors Tuesday in suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Brooke Rollins, accusing them of unlawfully suspending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps more than 40 million Americans afford food.

In a press release, Schwalb said the USDA and Rollins wrongly claimed they must suspend SNAP benefits in November due to the federal government shutdown despite having access to billions in emergency contingency funds.

Lawsuit challenges SNAP halt

SNAP is the District’s largest anti-hunger program, serving an average of 141,000 residents each month including 47,000 children and 24,000 seniors.

"The loss of SNAP benefits will also have significant negative impacts on DC’s local business community and economy," Schwalb said. "DC has 420 SNAP retailers, over 320 of which are smaller markets and "mom and pop" stores, many of which are located in food deserts and serve as one of the only access points to food for community members." He added many of the stores are already operating on thin margins and could be forced to close if SNAP funding disappears.

Joining Schwalb in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of 22 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Governors of Kansas, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania have also joined.

The coalition plans to file a temporary restraining order Tuesday, asking the court to immediately require the USDA to issue SNAP benefits using available funds.