West Virginia man found guilty in 2018 deadly double shooting

The Brief A jury convicted Gregory Jones in a 2018 double murder in Burtonsville. The victims were found shot to death in a car on Aldora Circle. He faces two life‑without‑parole sentences, with sentencing set for Feb. 10, 2026.



A jury has found a West Virginia man guilty of murder and other charges in a 2018 double shooting in Montgomery County.

Gregory Jones, 32, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was convicted of two counts of first‑degree murder, conspiracy to commit first‑degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

What we know:

The charges stem from the February 2018 shooting deaths of 34‑year‑old Ashley Dickinson and 29‑year‑old Joshua Frazier in Burtonsville, Maryland. The jury returned its verdict Friday.

Dickinson and Frazier, both from Virginia, were found shot to death in a running car on Aldora Circle.

Jones faces two potential life‑without‑parole sentences plus an additional 40 years. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2026.

The case was first tried in December 2021. Jones was convicted and sentenced to two life‑without‑parole terms, but that conviction was overturned on appeal.

Gregory Terrell Jones (Montgomery County Department of Police)

What they're saying:

"This was a vicious, execution-style double murder. Our hearts are with the families of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier who have had to endure not one, but two trials," Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement.

In 2022, Jones was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a separate home‑invasion and robbery case.

Ashley Dickinson (l) Joshua Frazier (r)