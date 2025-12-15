Virginia Lottery player wins $1 million Powerball prize in Saturday drawing

article

The Brief A Virginia ticket matched all five white balls, winning $1 million. Nationwide, three players won $1 million, and two others won $2 million with Power Play. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.10 billion for Monday.



A Virginia lottery player is now a millionaire after matching all five white balls in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

What we know:

The Virginia ticket was one of three Match 5 winners worth $1 million each. Because the ticket did not include the Power Play multiplier, the prize did not increase.

The winning ticket location has not yet been released by the Virginia Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers. Monday’s drawing will offer an estimated $1.10 billion jackpot, with a cash value of $503.4 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):

1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58

Powerball: 16

Power Play: 2x

What's next:

Virginia Lottery officials will release additional information once the winning ticket is validated.