Virginia Lottery player wins $1 million Powerball prize in Saturday drawing
VIRGINIA - A Virginia lottery player is now a millionaire after matching all five white balls in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
What we know:
The Virginia ticket was one of three Match 5 winners worth $1 million each. Because the ticket did not include the Power Play multiplier, the prize did not increase.
The winning ticket location has not yet been released by the Virginia Lottery.
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers. Monday’s drawing will offer an estimated $1.10 billion jackpot, with a cash value of $503.4 million.
Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):
- 1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58
- Powerball: 16
- Power Play: 2x
What's next:
Virginia Lottery officials will release additional information once the winning ticket is validated.
The Source: This story is based on information from Powerball’s official drawing results.