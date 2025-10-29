SNAP Benefits Government Shutdown: DMV food banks bracing for surge

The Brief SNAP benefits could end soon, putting 42 million Americans at risk. Over 275,000 people in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia rely on SNAP each month. Local food banks are bracing for a surge and asking for help.



Food banks across the D.C. region are preparing for a surge in demand as millions of Americans face the possible loss of SNAP benefits by the end of the week.

The federal shutdown, now in its fifth week, has left the Department of Agriculture unable to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program into November.

SNAP aid in jeopardy

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says that although officials have access to $5 billion in emergency reserves, they will not release the funds and are putting food aid for 42 million people at risk, including 16 million children and 8 million seniors.

More than 275,000 residents across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia rely on SNAP each month as communities brace for the worst.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

About 14,000 residents rely on SNAP each month.

The D.C. Attorney General joined 22 states in suing the federal government, arguing it’s unlawful to freeze benefits when emergency funds are available.

MARYLAND

Roughly 125,000 Marylanders depend on SNAP monthly.

In Montgomery County, food banks like Manna Food Center in Gaithersburg are seeing a surge in first-time visitors.

Montgomery County announced an $8 million emergency aid package, pulled from reserves to support local nonprofits and pantries during the shutdown.

VIRGINIA

Approximately 140,000 Virginians use SNAP every month.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency and launched the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance effort, issuing weekly state-funded payments via existing EBT cards.

Youngkin also pledged $1 million in additional support for Virginia food banks.

Local help needed

Food centers across the region are calling for donations and volunteers to help keep shelves stocked.

If you need food assistance, or want to support those who do, FOX 5 has resources online.

