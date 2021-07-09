Reward increased for suspect in murder of Navy Midshipman's mom

An additional reward has been offered to find the person responsible for the death of a Navy Midshipman's mother, Annapolis Police announced Friday.

Chief Ed Jackson says an additional $25,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings, a 57-year-old wife and devoted mother of a Navy Midshipman.

The reward comes after several donors who wish to remain anonymous--alumni of the United States Naval Academy--have partnered with the Annapolis Police Foundation, to provide the money, bringing the total amount of reward money to $57,000.

"Someone knows something," said Chief Jackson. "We must bring peace and closure to the Cummings family, the USNA family, and the Annapolis community. This additional monetary incentive will hopefully make someone do the right thing and come forward."

Additional people have expressed interest in donating to the fund so the reward amount is expected to increase.

"As a lifelong Annapolis resident and Naval Academy graduate myself, the tragic murder of Mrs. Cummings hit close to home," said Peter Grimm, Chairman of the Annapolis Police Foundation. "The Annapolis Police Foundation will do everything we can to support APD and their law enforcement partners in seeking justice for Midshipman Cummings and his family."

On June 30, the FBI and the ATF announced an award of $10,000 each and on July 1, Governor Larry Hogan expressed his support from the State of Maryland by adding an additional reward of $10,000. The reward also includes $2,000 announced by Metro Crime Stoppers CRIMESTOPPERS.

Police say the investigation is active and "fluid." Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.