Mother of Naval Academy Midshipman struck and killed by stray bullet on Annapolis hotel patio: police

Annapolis police are investigating after the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman was struck and killed by a stray bullet while on a hotel patio on West Street.

Police responded to the scene in the unit block around 12:21 a.m. and found the victim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a location on Pleasant Street.

Police say the investigation is "fluid" – and they’re asking anyone who might have information that could help their investigation to call (410) 260-3439.

