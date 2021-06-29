Mother of Naval Academy Midshipman struck and killed by stray bullet on Annapolis hotel patio: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Annapolis police are investigating after the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman was struck and killed by a stray bullet while on a hotel patio on West Street.
Police responded to the scene in the unit block around 12:21 a.m. and found the victim.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from a location on Pleasant Street.
Police say the investigation is "fluid" – and they’re asking anyone who might have information that could help their investigation to call (410) 260-3439.
