Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issues additional $10K reward for suspects in Annapolis stray-bullet death

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday that the state is committing $10,000 to the investigation into the death of a U.S. Navy Midshipman candidate’s mother who was allegedly struck and killed by a stray bullet while on an Annapolis hotel patio this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Son departs Naval Academy after mother was struck, killed by stray bullet

Governor Hogan issued the following statement Thursday on this week’s fatal shooting in Annapolis:

"Earlier today, I spoke with the family of Michelle Cummings and extended our heartfelt condolences for their tragic loss. As the investigation continues, our administration and the Maryland State Police have offered our full resources and support to all participating law enforcement agencies.

"In addition, at my direction, the State of Maryland is adding $10,000 to the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this senseless crime."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday pledged a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect – or suspects – responsible for Cummings’ death.

The reward is being offered on top of the $2,000 reward already announced by the Metro Crime Stoppers organization.

READ MORE: FBI, ATF offering $20K reward in investigation into death of US Navy Midshipman candidate’s mom

The incident happened early Tuesday when 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings stepped outside of a room at the Graduate Hotel on West Street and onto the patio where she was struck by a stray bullet.

The Cummings family had only just arrived in Annapolis from Houston to celebrate the Naval Academy induction of their son, Leonard Cummings III, who also planned to play football.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

If you have any information that might help the investigation, you can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587, or Annapolis police at (410) 260-3439.