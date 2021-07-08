Services announced for Naval Midshipman candidate's mother killed by stray bullet in Annapolis

The celebration of life services have been announced for Michelle Cummings, the mother of a Naval Midshipman candidate who was killed by a stray bullet while dropping off her son at the Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Around 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, police were called to the scene in the unit block of West Street and found Michelle Cummings, who had been struck by a bullet.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cummings family had only just arrived in Annapolis to celebrate the Naval Academy induction of their son. They were out celebrating when Michelle was killed.

"This loss has been too devastating and totally debilitating," her husband wrote.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a location on Pleasant Street. They say multiple shots had been fired on Pleasant Street around the time of Cummings' death.

Her son, Leonard Cummings III, who went by ‘Trey’ was set to graduate from the Naval Academy on June 30 and was a prospect for the football team.

He did not attend the induction ceremony, instead going back to Houston, Tx. with his father following the tragic event.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

The Navy Parents Tailgate Club, an organization that supports Navy Football players, also says they will be dedicating a pavilion in Michelle's honor, named "Michelle J. Cummings Pavillion," complete with signage and materials to allow people to learn about Michelle and her life.

"I am hopeful that the U.S. Naval Academy offers their full conceptual and financial support of this effort, so that Michelle's commitment to Navy football will always be recognized by all."

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who might have information that could help their investigation to call (410) 260-3439.