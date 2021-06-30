FBI, ATF offering $20K reward in investigation into death of US Navy Midshipman candidate’s mom

Federal law enforcement agencies are joining the investigation in the death of a U.S. Navy Midshipman candidate’s mother who was allegedly struck and killed by a stray bullet while on an Annapolis hotel patio this week.

The incident happened early Tuesday when 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings stepped outside of a West Street hotel room and onto the patio where she was struck by a stray bullet.

The Cummings family had only just arrived in Annapolis from Houston to celebrate the Naval Academy induction of their son, Leonard Cummings III, who also planned to play football.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday pledged a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect – or suspects – responsible for Cummings’ death.

The reward is being offered on top of the $2,000 reward already announced by the Metro Crime Stoppers organization.

Investigators believe the stray bullet is linked to gunfire reported during an incident on Pleasant Street.

Police say they hope to locate surveillance video that could help them find those responsible.

The Naval Academy and their extended families have rallied around the Cummings family to offer support.