Community holds vigil as husband arrested in disappearance of Manassas Park woman

article

As police continue their search for Mamta Kafle, her friends and coworkers gathered for a vigil Thursday night to honor the woman they remember as someone who "lit up every room she walked in."

The vigil was held down the street from Kafle's home, with the community coming together in prayer and support.

Related article

Kafle, a 28-year-old mother and pediatric nurse, was last seen on July 27, according to her friends and coworkers, though police initially reported that her husband was the last to see her on July 31.

Bhatt's arrest came shortly after police executed a search warrant at their home in the Blooms Crossing neighborhood. He is currently being held without bond at a regional jail, facing at least one felony charge for concealing her body.

For some of Kafle’s friends, seeing Bhatt in handcuffs offered a measure of closure, though many still have unanswered questions.

Featured article

Commonwealth's Attorney for Prince William County, Cities of Manassas City and Manassas Park Amy Ashworth confirmed that Bhatt faces a felony charge for concealing a dead body.

Bhatt had previously spoken to FOX 5 on multiple occasions, pleading for his wife's return. In a recent interview on Aug. 17, Bhatt tearfully appealed for Kafle to come back to him and their one-year-old daughter, Neema.

"I need my wife back. She needs her mom. We need our family back as a normal," Bhatt said at the time.

Authorities have confirmed that Neema is safe and is currently in the care of someone approved by the Department of Social Services. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate other leads, which may result in additional charges against Bhatt.

Bhatt is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for his arraignment as the community and Kafle's loved ones await further developments.