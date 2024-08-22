Expand / Collapse search

Community holds vigil as husband arrested in disappearance of Manassas Park woman

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2024 9:57pm EDT
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
article

MANASSAS PARK, Va. - As police continue their search for Mamta Kafle, her friends and coworkers gathered for a vigil Thursday night to honor the woman they remember as someone who "lit up every room she walked in." 

The vigil was held down the street from Kafle's home, with the community coming together in prayer and support.

Related

WATCH: Husband of missing Manassas Park woman led out of home in handcuffs
article

WATCH: Husband of missing Manassas Park woman led out of home in handcuffs

The husband of a northern Virginia woman missing for over three weeks was taken from their home in handcuffs on Thursday morning, according to authorities. Police say they escorted Naresh Bhaat to a patrol car after naming him a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle, the previous day.

Kafle, a 28-year-old mother and pediatric nurse, was last seen on July 27, according to her friends and coworkers, though police initially reported that her husband was the last to see her on July 31. 

Bhatt's arrest came shortly after police executed a search warrant at their home in the Blooms Crossing neighborhood. He is currently being held without bond at a regional jail, facing at least one felony charge for concealing her body.

For some of Kafle’s friends, seeing Bhatt in handcuffs offered a measure of closure, though many still have unanswered questions.

Featured

Husband of missing Virginia woman charged with concealing a dead body
article

Husband of missing Virginia woman charged with concealing a dead body

The husband of missing Virginia woman Mamta Kafle has officially been charged in connection to her disappearance. 

Commonwealth's Attorney for Prince William County, Cities of Manassas City and Manassas Park Amy Ashworth confirmed that Bhatt faces a felony charge for concealing a dead body. 

Bhatt had previously spoken to FOX 5 on multiple occasions, pleading for his wife's return. In a recent interview on Aug. 17, Bhatt tearfully appealed for Kafle to come back to him and their one-year-old daughter, Neema.

"I need my wife back. She needs her mom. We need our family back as a normal," Bhatt said at the time.

Missing Manassas Park mom: Husband named person of interest

As the search for a missing Manassas Park mother continues, police provided a chilling update Wednesday. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has the latest details.

Authorities have confirmed that Neema is safe and is currently in the care of someone approved by the Department of Social Services. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate other leads, which may result in additional charges against Bhatt.

Bhatt is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for his arraignment as the community and Kafle's loved ones await further developments.