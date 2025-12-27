Vehicle flips several times, crashes into Hollywood Maryland building; one person airlifted

The Brief Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a crash where a vehicle overturned into a structure and trapped one person. The trapped patient was extricated and flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center. Two people from the residence were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.



Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department says crews carried out their second extrication in 24 hours after responding to a crash with entrapment on the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road Friday night.

What we know:

According to the department, units were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. while clearing another crash in Hollywood. Fire officials say one vehicle overturned into a structure, trapping one patient inside.

Crash photos provided by Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Rescue crews stabilized the vehicle and performed an extrication, with assistance from additional units that arrived on scene. The trapped patient was removed and transported by aviation to a trauma center, the department said.

Fire officials said two other patients from the residence were evaluated and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Crews operated at the scene for more than an hour before returning to service.

No additional details about the cause of the crash or the patients’ conditions were released.