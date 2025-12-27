Vehicle flips several times, crashes into Hollywood Maryland building; one person airlifted
HOLLYWOOD, Md. - Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department says crews carried out their second extrication in 24 hours after responding to a crash with entrapment on the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road Friday night.
What we know:
According to the department, units were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. while clearing another crash in Hollywood. Fire officials say one vehicle overturned into a structure, trapping one patient inside.
Crash photos provided by Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
Rescue crews stabilized the vehicle and performed an extrication, with assistance from additional units that arrived on scene. The trapped patient was removed and transported by aviation to a trauma center, the department said.
Fire officials said two other patients from the residence were evaluated and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Crews operated at the scene for more than an hour before returning to service.
No additional details about the cause of the crash or the patients’ conditions were released.
The Source: This story is based on information provided by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.