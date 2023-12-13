DC, VA residents have mixed reactions as Mayor Bowser says she's not giving up on keeping Caps, Wizards

While it looks like game over for the Capitals and Wizards in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says she’s not giving up just yet.

At a briefing of her own following the team's announcement Wednesday, the mayor tried to signal the fight isn't over, even though the team's owner says it is.

Bowser took a couple of shots at Virginia, cracking that the "National Landing Wizards" didn’t sound very good. She also insisted that the District had been negotiating in good faith with team owner Ted Leonsis.

But wasn’t until hours after FOX 5 had broke the news that the Caps and Wizards were leaving D.C. that Bowser released her "last best offer" of $500 million to revitalize the arena and keep the teams in the District.

At the briefing Wednesday, FOX 5 asked the mayor about reports the team had expressed concerns not just about the condition of the building but about crime in the district that appears out of control, which she described as "a blip."

"We will drive it [crime] down," Bowser said. "I did hear part of Ted’s comments earlier and what I was struck by was when he had ‘goosebumps’ going and having the opportunity to ‘build from scratch.’"

Leonsis says he does plane to Capital One Arena open. Right now, it’s set to become the home of the WNBA’s Mystics and will continue to operate as an arena.

But that fact is, without the Capitals and Wizards, the economic reality for the Gallery Place-Chinatown area is likely to be devastating.

In a year that’s seen non-stop bad news, FOX 5 asked Mayor Bowser if this was a low point.

"What I would say to the fans is that I share their disappointment in Monumental’s decision, if there’s a final decision or a deal, which I’m still not sure everything’s been inked. So, we’re very disappointed but at the same time we have to look at our assets," Bowser said.

The mayor wouldn’t say today if that $500 million offer is still on the table to refurbish the arena if the NHL and NBA teams aren’t playing there.

Bowser also announced at the briefing that she’s creating a task force for the future of Gallery Place and Chinatown, which will include former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams.

Across the border in Virginia, a lot of people are excited.

"I think it’s awesome, you know? Especially with, you know, the rise in crime in D.C. You know, it’s like an opportunity for Arlington. It’s a good opportunity for the area, obviously, with Amazon here. Kind of brings everything into one place," Howard Manuel told FOX 5.

But as with anything, there are some who are opposed.

One Alexandria woman told FOX 5 that she’s owned a home and has been paying taxes in the city since 2004 but she was so upset by the news about the move, she’s now considering taking that frustration to the polls.

"This was done without debate. Without discussion. Without any sort of cooperation with the residents," Amy Hillis said. "I previously voted for Sen. Warner. I’m seriously considering not voting for him again because of the statements that he made in the press conference where he specifically said they need to do some ‘mission’ work to convince the residents that this is what ‘we need.’ Um, he’s a resident of Alexandria. He lives with us. Why didn’t we have a discussion about this? This is not how democracy works."

Others who spoke with FOX 5 also mentioned traffic saying that, along with the airport and construction already here, is making it too busy and they don’t want to see more D.C. teams leave the area. But some like it for convenience and how it will increase the area’s value.

"I’m glad I don’t have to drive a lot, but I think it would be a boon to the economy – the local economy," said David James.